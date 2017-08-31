Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that there is no reason for Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler to join the club given its current climate. The German has been heavily linked with a move to north London as a reported replacement for Alexis Sanchez, whose future is still up in the air.

The Ligue 1 club have already strengthened their attack with the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona and are reportedly open to selling Draxler as he is surplus to requirements.

Draxler did not feature in PSG's 3-0 win over Guingamp last weekend due to injury. He joined the French side from Wolfsburg in a £40m ($52m) move in January.

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the German international.

The north London club have completed the transfer of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool and, at a fee of £40m ($52m), has become the Gunners' most valuable departure till date.

Meanwhile, there is still concern over Sanchez's future at the club, with City expected to come back with a renewed offer after having a £50m ($65m) bid rejected in this window.

However, Wright is very disappointed with the Gunners' transfer activity this summer and insists that a club of Arsenal's stature should not have two of their best players, Mesut Ozil and Sanchez, in the final year of their contracts.

Moreover, the Gunners legend suggests that Draxler – whose agent has previously quashed talk of any move from Paris this summer – will not be willing to come to the Emirates, given the current results and reported transfer dealings in north London.

"The window doesn't mean anything to Arsenal now because the business should have been done ages ago," Wright told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Express. "They've known how long these contracts are with Sanchez's running down, The Ox's contract running down, Ozil's running down.

"A club of Arsenal's stature should be in and around the market, starting to find out who they should take. A couple of people are saying we should sign Draxler if the Ox goes.

"Why would Draxler, in this current climate, want to come to Arsenal?" the former striker questioned.