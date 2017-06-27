Pakistan's Imad Wasim has claimed top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 International bowling rankings for the first time in his career with 780 points.

The left-arm spinning all-rounder, who has an economy rate of under six after 19 matches in his T20I career, displaced South Africa's Imran Tahir in the rankings who dropped down two places.

Tahir claimed the top spot in January, however, following South Africa's overall poor performance against England in their recent three-match T20 series defeat in which he conceded 75 runs in his last seven overs, the 38-year-old now finds himself in the third position with 744 points.

Notable big movers in the bowling rankings were Tahir's teammate Chris Morris who jumped from 61 to 29 while England's Liam Plunkett climbed from 54 to 38.

As for England's series win over South Africa, they have now gained two points and consolidated second place in the team rankings with 123 points after previously being tied with Pakistan.

New Zealand, however, still hold top spot in the team rankings with 125 points.

Meanwhile, South Africa's AB de Villiers returned to the top 20 of the batting rankings with 561 points after hitting 146 runs in the England series. India captain Virat Kohli is still number one in the rankings with 799 points.

Below are the top ten T20I rankings for team, batting and bowling: