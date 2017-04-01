Marco van Ginkel has issued a warning to Chelsea that he is ready to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent transfer if he fails to make his way into Antonio Conte's plan following his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch midfielder made a switch to the west London club from Vitesse Arnhem in 2013 and has only two first team appearances to his name. He spent the majority of time away on loan at AC Milan, Stoke City and PSV in the past four years.

During his time at Philips Stadion, Van Ginkel scored eight goals in 13 appearances for PSV in the 2015/16 season. This convinced them to make another approach for the midfielder and he rejoined the Dutch club on a season-long loan deal last summer after extending his contract at Chelsea until 2019.

The 24-year-old admitted he feels settled at PSV and he does not think about Chelsea or any other team. However, the Dutch international's long term focus is to become a regular in the Blues' first team and failure to cement his place in his parent club's squad for the next season will force him to leave Stamford Bridge.

"Of course it's nice to play matches in the Netherlands, it's great. It's nearby to your family and friends, but eventually you want to make the next step. If that's not at Chelsea, then I might look for something else," Van Ginkel told the Goal.

"PSV is my team now. I don't think about other teams or Chelsea. I do follow them, but it's not my team now. We all know each other personally here, so I don't feel like I'm on loan.

"Sometimes there is no other option [other than going on loan], PSV keeps having faith in me. I had an injury last summer and If PSV would have tried to sign me back then, Chelsea would've declined it.

"That's why I extended my contract with [Chelsea for] another year, because I only had one year left, now it's two. They didn't want to let me go, perhaps because of the lower price.

"There is a group [of loanees] that does have chance at Chelsea. I've been part of the selection already, so I have the confidence I will get back into it. I watch them often. I try to watch almost every game of them. They are doing terrific and I think you could say they will clinch the title.

"When I was younger I watched English football all the time, but I didn't support a specific club. Now Chelsea is my club, and so I cheer for them. The extra motivation to get back [to Chelsea] is always there. Not only because get into Champions League."