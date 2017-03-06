Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and Justin Timberlake were among the stars who flocked to the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 last night (5 March).

Hosted at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Timberlake, 36, celebrated after winning song of the year for his infectious Trolls soundtrack song, Can't Stop The Feeling. Adele was crowned female artist of the year while Justin Bieber walked away with male artist of the year. 24K Magic hitmaker Bruno Mars took home the coveted innovator award while DJ duo The Chainsmokers won best new artist.

The bevy of acts who provided entertainment on the night included Sheeran, who sang his chart-topping single, Shape Of You, while Timberlake lifted the mood with Can't Stop The Feeling. Mars delivered a stellar performance of his latest single, That's What I Like, while Shawn Mendes belted out Mercy.

IBTimes UK takes a look back at all the other top highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017.

Justin Timberlake acceptance speech

While accepting his award for song of the year, Timberlake delivered an inspirational and inclusive speech directed at young people. The former N*Sync singer said of Can't Stop The Feeling: "I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together. I want to take this opportunity to speak to young people right now – because there's a lot of you looking at me.

"If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee. Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it's only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are. Because being different means you make the difference, so f**k 'em."

DJ Khaled's son steals the spotlight

It was a star-studded audience but one little fella stole the show. DJ Khaled brought his four-month-old son, Asahd, along as his special guest for the ceremony. The I Got The Keys producer introduced Sheeran's performance while cradling his son, earning many adoring oohs and aahs from the audience.

Katy Perry pledges to redefine femininity

Before gracing the stage with her latest single, Chained To The Rhythm, Perry addressed her drastic haircut. Speaking about her new 'do on the red carpet, the pop star told Elvis Duran: "You can just grow it back. Honestly, I tried to take platinum and I had a lot of breakage. I always wanted to have that pixie haircut so I said, 'Let's just go for it'. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine."

Coldplay acceptance speech

Chris Martin and co. have delivered dozens of acceptance speeches over the course of their career so the Paradise hitmakers handed the microphone over to some fresh talent. Joining the band on-stage as they accepted their award for best tour were some of Perry's young dancers, whom Martin joked were the new One Direction.