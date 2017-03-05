The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon have reunited for the eagerly anticipated Love Actually sequel for Comic Relief.

The unlikely romance between the British PM, played by Grant, and Natalie, the junior member of the household at Downing Street with a famously potty mouth, had audiences captivated in the 2003 film.

Reprising their roles as Natalie and David, the pair seemed to be comfortable revisiting the characters who, to the delight of fans, are still very much together.

Looking prim in a navy pullover and skirt, Natalie is seen watching from the sidelines as the PM delivers a speech. Comic Relief director Emma Freud shared a photo from the set with the caption, "Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually"

Sharing an image of Grant she added: "And here is our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot."

Earlier this month the Loose Women host revealed that she and Hugh, 56, had remained friends since shooting the original film 13 years ago, Mail Online reported.

"We just have the banter – we're so different – we're from such different backgrounds," she explained. "We still text each other and see each other."

Pondering what life might be like for the characters she said: "I'm hoping me and Hugh are still together because we're filming together. I'd love for them to have a couple of kids and for him to still be doing the silly dancing."

A Christmas hit, Love Actually follows the loosely connected lives of eight very different London couples, as they explore what love means to each of them.

Most of the original cast have confirmed their return for the one-off reboot with Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson revisiting their characters.

Emma Thompson made the decision not to appear in the sketch out of respect for her onscreen husband in the film, Alan Rickman, who died last year.

Posing for a photo with McCutcheon and Grant, original director and writer Richard Curtis revealed that he thought it would be fun to find out what the characters were doing now.

"Over the years, I've enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I've worked on - Blackadder, the Vicar of Dibley and Mr Bean. It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based on one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the UK and America.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to.

"'Who has aged best? I guess that's the big question or is it so obviously Liam?" he joked.

"We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part - and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later," he added.

"We hope to make something that'll be fun, very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows."

Red Nose Day Actually will air as a part of BBC One's Red Nose Day coverage on March 24 and in the US on March 25 on NBC.