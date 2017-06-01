Manchester City are yet to confirm their second signing of the summer, but Ederson Moraes all but confirmed his imminent move after admitting that he is happy with the first impressions of his new club.

Benfica recently confirmed they are in negotiations with the Premier League outfit for the transfer of the Brazilian goalkeeper, but admitted that talks are yet to be completed.

"Benfica hereby announces, in accordance with article 248 of the CMVM, that the club is negotiating the sale of Ederson with Manchester City," a club statement said, as translated by Four Four Two. "Talks have not been completed yet."

Ederson, who was also a subject of interest for Manchester United earlier in the summer, was spotted in Manchester during the week with City expected to announce the deal in the coming days. The Brazilian is likely to become the most expensive goalkeeper when the £35m move is completed eclipsing the £32.6m Juventus paid Parma for the services of Gianluigi Buffon.

"I'm very happy!" Ederson said following his return to Lisbon from Manchester, as quoted by Goal. "The first impressions were very good."

The 23-year-old will become Pep Guardiola's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Bernado Silva from AS Monaco earlier in the month. The Portuguese international, who came up through the ranks at Benfica before moving to Ligue 1 has hailed Ederson's arrival.

"I had the pleasure of sharing a few moments with him coming through at Benfica – he's a great goalkeeper," Silva said. "If I can play with him I'll be very happy."

The former Barcelona manager has identified the changes needed to make the squad stronger for next season and is keen to get the jump on their rivals in a bid to land the club's main targets. Guardiola released four players earlier in the month and is likely to continue his transfer spree in the coming weeks to fill the void left by the departures of Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Willy Caballero and Jesus Navas.