Manchester United have rekindled their interest in signing Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to Old Trafford in January and the Red Devils centre-back Eric Bailly backed the Swedish international to make a switch to the Premier League. According to the Portuguese publication A Bola, United are keen on landing the central defender and will intensify the negotiations in the coming days.

Jose Mourinho has made Lindelof as his priority defender target as he looks to further strengthen his back four for the next season. Despite strong interest from United during the mid-season, the deal did not take shape.

Lindelof continued with Benfica and he committed his future by signing an extension in March. The new deal will keep him at Estádio da Luz until 2021, and the player himself admitted that United's rumoured interest made "no difference" to him.

The centre-half has a release clause of €60m (£52.4m, $67.5m) in his contract. The Primeira Liga outfit's president Luis Filipe Vieira wants United to meet their asking price in order to let the defender leave.

However, United are reluctant in meeting Benfica's asking price for Lindelof. It should be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement so that the Swede can make a switch to Old Trafford.

Any move from the English club for Lindelof will see them face competition from AS Roma. The Mirror reports the Serie A club are also looking at the option of signing him and are willing to pay a fee around £35m ($45m) for his services.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager currently has the services of Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo as the first choice centre-backs in the squad. The Argentine international suffered a knee injury and is expected to out of action for the rest of the calendar year.

There are concerns over Smalling's future at United and ESPN reported that the Red Devils are open to the idea of sanctioning his sale. Should he leave, Lindelof can take his place in Mourinho's squad for the next season, if he joins them in the summer.