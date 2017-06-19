An imam stopped angry crowds from attacking the Finsbury Park suspect who ploughed his van into worshippers leaving evening prayers at 50mph, killing one and injuring ten people.

Mohammed Mahmoud urged people to remain calm as police took the attacker into custody outside the Muslim Welfare House on Seven Sisters Road in north London.

Together with several other people, he formed a protective circle around the officer who was trying to get the 48-year-old suspect into a police vehicle.

As he blocked angry onlookers from getting their hands on the suspect, one man asked: "Why did you do that? Why?" while another shouted "dickhead."

After the attack, the Muslim Welfare House praised Mahmoud's "bravery and courage", saying that it "helped calm the immediate situation after the incident and prevented further injury and loss of life."

"The Muslim Community in this area is horrified at this incident and is concerned and shocked at the events. We have worked very hard over decades to build a peaceful and tolerant community here in Finsbury Park and we totally condemn any act of hate that tries to drive our wonderful community apart," a statement read.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the attack is being treated "as a terrorist incident" and that investigation is being led by the Counter Terrorism Command.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, promised additional policing to reassure the Muslim community. He described the attack as "an assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom and respect" and urged people to remain "calm and vigilant."