Australia have confirmed that they have selected Pat Cummins as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Starc for the remainder of their tour in India.

Starc was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series following a stress fracture in his foot, dealing a big blow to Australia with the series tied at 1-1.

However, while it was expected that backup fast bowler Jackson Bird would be the 28-year-old's replacement, Australia have instead opted to take a gamble on Cummins, whose last Test match was on his impressive debut against South Africa back in 2011.

Cummins – who is injury-prone himself – recently made his return to Sheffield Shield, helping New South Wales defeat South Australia with an impressive eight wicket haul, which seems to have made the difference for the selection panel.

"In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option," Australia selection panel chair Trevor Hohns said as quoted on ESPN. "Pat has impressed in his return to cricket this summer with consistent performances in his ODI, Twenty20 International and Big Bash matches."

"He has also had a very good Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales, after six years off, where he made a notable Shield best 4-57 in the first innings, before bettering those figures in the second innings with 4-47 in his man-of-the-match performance."

The third Test match of the series takes place 16 March at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.