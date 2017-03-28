Andy Murray has been ruled out of Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final tie against France due to an elbow injury.

The world No.1 recently withdrew from the Miami Open after suffering a minor injury in a practise session, with a scan later revealing the full extent of the injury.

Murray missed the previous round of the competition against Canada earlier this year, with captain Leon Smith opting to rest him following the Australian Open.

Smith has now confirmed his side for the tie against France in Rouen, which will be played on 7-9 April, with Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund selected alongside doubles pair Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot. Both Evans and Edmund are ranked inside the world's top 50, but Evans has not played on clay for nearly two years.

France, who have chosen clay as their home surface, are also set to be without some of their more established names. While captain Yannick Noah is yet to name his team, Gael Monfils is undergoing rehabilitation for persistent ankle and knee injuries, while Richard Gasquet underwent appendix surgery in early March with his return date still unconfirmed.

Jo Wilfried-Tsonga meanwhile became a father last week, with his availability still to be determined.

The Murray camp have not yet confirmed the extent of the injury with his brother Jamie revealing the elbow injury.

"It's some sort of tear in his elbow," Jamie Murray said after he and partner Bruno Soares reached the doubles quarter-finals in Miami. "[Andy] said he can do everything except serve, and he told me rest was all he had to do."

Murray's latest omission means he has missed three of Great Britain's last four ties – having missed the wins over Serbia and Canada.