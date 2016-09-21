Instagram has confirmed that it is rolling out a new "Save Draft" feature to all users after testing it with select users back in July. The popular photo-sharing app announced on Tuesday (20 September) that its latest feature will allow you to save a post as a draft and come back to it to make edits and other tweaks at a later time.

The new option pops up when you hit the "Back" button within the app which previously would have simply discarded your edits and changes.

The helpful feature was first noticed by some users in July who saw a new "Save Draft" option appearing in the app. In August, the feature was rolled out to more users but was still considered an experimental one by the company.

Now, the feature is finally available to all users who want to make sure their perfectly framed and filtered snaps, captions and tags are just right before they are posted.

To use the new feature, all you have to do is create a new post, add a filter, caption, effect or location to a photo and then hit the "Back" button. A popup should appear asking whether you would like to discard the post or save it as a draft.

However, if you do not make any edits to the photo, tag people or add a location or caption, you will not be able to save your post as a draft.

To access your saved drafts, simply tap on the camera icon and then on library. The posts should appear under a new "Drafts" section. There is also a new "manage" button that allows you to remove drafts that you don't want to work on anymore and wish to get rid of.

Although the feature is a rather small update, it comes as a welcome one for social media managers who can now save multiple versions of posts in drafts, people who are in a hurry or those who can't seem to decide on the perfect filter, shadows or highlights just yet.

The feature is also a server-side update, meaning users will not have to update the app for the drafts option to show up. If it hasn't appeared yet, just wait a few hours and later restart the app.

The Facebook-owned photo sharing app's new drafts feature is the latest in a series of changes to spruce up the app including introducing its long-awaited pinch-to-zoom feature, a Snapchat-esque Instagram Stories section and removing its Maps feature. To help combat online harassment on its platform, Instagram also introduced a new anti-harassment feature that lets users filter out offensive words or phrases that may pop up in their comment section or switch it off altogether.