Instant Tethering feature that originally started rolling out in late January is now officially available for select Android devices. The feature lets you share cellular data connection between Pixel and Nexus devices via Wi-Fi provided the devices are connected to the same Google account.

Google has just listed a number of host devices that can automatically share their mobile data connection. These are Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6, 5X and 6P running Android 7.1.1 or higher.

The devices that can share data connection include Pixel C and Nexus 9 running Android 6.0 or higher. So if you have a tablet like Pixel C or Nexus 9, you can connect it to the internet using your phone's (Pixel, XL or other listed devices) data connection.

The news about the wider rollout has been shared by Google product manager Omri Amarilio, who has outlined some details about Instant Tethering. He explained that when your tablet is unlocked it will notify if there is no internet connection and ask your Pixel phone if it has internet and battery life. Once you are done with sharing connectivity, if you don't disconnect, the hotspot will get disconnected automatically.

Check out the following guides to know how to use Instant Tethering to tether automatically using Wi-Fi hotspot:

How to automatically tether with Wi-Fi hotspot

Go to your phone's Settings

Then Personal, from there tap Google>> Instant Tethering

Tap Provide data connection

The steps are assuming you have any of the aforementioned Pixel or Nexus phones running Android 7.1.1 or higher. Also, ensure the devices are signed into the same Google account, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on.

How to find mobile data connection

Head over to your phone's Settings

Go to Personal the Google>> Instant Tethering

Tap Get data connection

How to tether Pixel and Nexus devices via Wi-Fi hotspot

Make sure that Instant Tethering is enabled. Keep your other device closer to the phone with cellular data.

On the other device, you should see a notification that says Wi-Fi hotspot available. Tap on it

Tap Connect. In case you have multiple host phones, from where you can share connectivity, tap the phone you want to

Tap Not now, if you don't want to connect. To connect later, launch Settings app then Google>> Instant Tethering>> your phone>> Connect

If you want to change Instant Tethering tap Configure

With some carriers when you tether for the first time, you will see a verification notification. Tap Continue

On your phone, when you connect, you will get a notification saying "Sharing data connection"

The notification will stay as long as you are connected

To disconnect, tap the notification

It disconnects automatically, if you don't use Instant Tethering for about 10 minutes

It is important to note that tethering uses a lot of battery, hence plug in your devices while tethering.