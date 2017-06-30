Manchester United have suffered a blow in their ongoing pursuit of signing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

The Serie A outfit are supposed to raise €30m (£26.3m, $34.3m) before 30 June to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Failure from the San Siro outfit to raise the funds would see them face a €7m (£6.1m, $8m) fine for breaching Uefa's FFP rules.

According to the Telegraph, Inter remain confident of raising €30m in order to avoid any further sanctions. They have already raised €9m (£7.9m, $10.3m) by allowing Ever Banega rejoin Sevilla, meaning they have to raise another €21m before Friday's deadline.

Perisic was initially valued around €60m (£52.7m, $68.5m) by the Italian club. However, United were not ready to meet their valuation for the Croatian forward. Instead, the Red Devils made two bids around €30m and €32m so far, with the second bid made a fortnight ago.

Inter were believed to be unhappy with the size of two bids made by the Premier League club. They were ready to negotiate Perisic's sale for €50m (£44m), which United decided against meeting their asking price for Perisic. The player was keen on joining Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and was a key target for the Portuguese tactician in the summer transfer window.

However, Perisic's employers have decided against allowing the player leave if United meet their asking price, which is only until 30 June. From this weekend onwards, the 28-year-old will be off the transfer market.

Inter's new coach Luciano Spalletti is determined to keep Perisic at the club. The former Wolfsburg player impressed for the Nerazzurri last term, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists in 36 league appearances.

With the Italian side keen on retaining Perisic, they will have to raise funds from the sale of other players. They are planning to allow Gianluca Caprari join Sampdoria as a part of the swap deal that would allow them to sign the defender Milan Skriniar.

Caprari's sale will allow them to raise €13m and his transfer will be included in the 2016/17 season. Inter will register Skriniar as a player signed in the 2017/18 season, meaning his transfer fee of €25m will not be included in the last season. The remaining €8m is likely to be raised by selling one or more of Jonathan Biabiany, George Puscas or Andrea Ranocchia to Genoa.