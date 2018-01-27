The road to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble. Thirty of the best wrestlers fight it out in an elimination match for the ultimate opportunity to challenge the world champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Since the inception of the Royal Rumble in 1988, many WWE legends have competed in the 30-man match to see who is the best among them. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has proved himself to be one of the greats of all-time by emerging victorious in the Royal Rumble thrice.

With so much history behind the Royal Rumble, WWE has come up with a video that reveals some of the facts, figures along with the achievements of some of the wrestlers in the elimination match.

"Get the most important statistics, facts and figures before the 2018 Royal Rumble event," the caption of the clip reads.

According to the video, since the inception of the Royal Rumble, 900 superstars have entered the match, with a combined weight of the wrestlers at 120 tonnes.

Also, out of the 900 wrestlers, 869 have had their dreams shattered. Kane aka "The Big Red Machine" has eliminated 43 of the 869 wrestlers, while "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns has eliminated 12 wrestlers in the 2014 Royal Rumble.

The clip also reveals that 52 Hall of Famers, have competed in the Royal Rumble. Some of the legends who have fought in the Royal Rumble matches are Booker T, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Stone Cold, The Million Dollar Man, Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels among others.

And, out of the 52 wrestlers, only 9 have won the Royal Rumble to add to their legendary resumes, while 6 superstars have won the elimination match twice.

The video also reveals that Rey Mysterio is the only one who has managed to hang in the ring for a record time of 62 minutes and 12 seconds to win the 2006 Royal Rumble match.

