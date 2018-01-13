Some people say WWE is fake. Well, it certainly is scripted. But, that does not mean the wrestlers aren't making the audience jump out of their seats by performing some life-threatening moves in the squared circle.

On a number of occasions, these in-ring stunts have gone horribly wrong and even killed some wrestlers. One of the biggest WWE superstars killed in the ring was Bret "The Hitman" Hart's younger brother Owen Hart at the 1999 Over the Edge event in Kansas City. Hart died after a fall from 50ft above the arena when he was being lowered into the ring with the help of a harness.

In this article, we are going to list WWE superstars who almost died during their matches.

5. The Big Show vs Kevin Nash

The Big Show almost died in the ring when he fought Kevin Nash in the WCW in 1998. A blotched Jackknife Powerbomb from Nash saw The Big Show land on his neck. Thankfully, The Big Show escaped death with his neck still intact from the accident.

4. Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle

Another wrestler who almost died in the ring was Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate carried out the Shooting Star Press on Kurt Angle from the top rope but missed his mark. He landed awkwardly on his neck and the fall could have killed him.

3. Mick Foley vs The Undertaker

A chokeslam from The Undertaker on Mick Foley from the roof of the steel cage to the ring below during their Hell in a Cell match in 1998 almost cost the latter's life. Foley, however, was lucky to leave the ring with a tooth lodged in his nose and a few bruises.

2. Goldberg vs Bret "The Hitman" Hart

Goldberg ended Bret "The Hitman" Hart's career with a botched kick to the head during their fight for the WCW World Heavyweight Champion at the 1999 Starrcade PPV event.

In an interview, Goldberg said he wished he could take back that mistake he made in the ring that shortened Bret Hart's career in the ring. "I wouldn't have kicked Bret Hart in the head. I respect Bret. I look up to Bret," he said.

1. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs Owen Hart

A botched Piledriver from Owen Hart on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin near killed the Texas Rattlesnake during their match for the Intercontinental Championship in 1997. Steve Austin managed to walk away from the accident that could have left him paralysed.