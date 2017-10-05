An iPhone may well have saved the life of a woman during the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas.

After fleeing the scene in a taxi, the smartphone's unnamed owner discovered that her Rose Gold device had been hit by a bullet. The taxi's driver took a photo of the Apple phone, which showed severe damage to the device's back panel and a shattered protective case.

It is unclear where the phone, which is an iPhone 7 Plus model, was being held during the attack, although there are unverified claims that she was holding the device in her hand and that the phone protected her from any serious harm.

The woman was one of the many country music festival-goers that came under fire from a lone gunman, later identified as Stephen Paddock, on 1 October.

The incident led to the death of 59 people and hundreds more injured, and has been classified as the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Paddock fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, which is located across the street from the site of the festival, before police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An estimated 22,000 people attended the Jason Aldean performance.

The iPhone has been hailed for saving lives on numerous occasions, including during the Manchester Arena bombing in May where a mother who was caught in the middle of the blast claimed the device deflected flying shrapnel from her face while she was talking on it.

Siri has also been attributed to life-saving 'miracles' from time to time. Most recently, a teenage girl suffering from a debilitating genetic disorder managed to save herself and her family during Hurricane Harvey by calling for rescue using Apple's digital assistant.