The 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will see 351 players go under the hammer at the Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru, on Monday (20 February). The upcoming edition will be the 10th season of the T20 cricket league in India, where star players from the top playing nations will be looking to participate in the competition starting from 5 April.

Where to watch live

The auction starts at 3.30am GMT/9am IST. There is no live coverage of the auction in the UK. Viewers in India can watch it on Sony Six and Set Max, the official broadcasters of the IPL. Neo Cricket will broadcast it in the US as the auction starts at 10.30pm ET (on 19 February).

Overview

For this year's auction, more than 750 players have registered to go under the hammer. Of these only 351 players will be auctioned in Bengaluru on Monday. Among this number, 120 are capped internationals, while six players are from lesser-ranked associate nations.

England's Jos Buttler and Sam Billings have been retained by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils. Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are the key players from the Three Lions side who will be hoping to be sold on Monday.

IPL 2017 team-wise list of retained players

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained 20 players so far and it is unlikely that the two will spend big in the IPL 2017 auction. The detailed list of the players retained by each franchise and the money left in the purse is mentioned in the table given below.

Team Purse Spent (Rs. In Crs) Balance Purse (Rs. In Crs) Total Players in the squad Overseas Players Delhi Daredevils 42.9 23.1 17 5 Kings XI Punjab 42.65 23.35 19 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 46.25 19.75 14 4 Mumbai Indians 54.445 11.555 20 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 53.175 12.825 20 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 45.1 20.9 17 5 Rising Pune Supergiants 48.5 17.5 17 5 Gujarat Lions 51.65 14.35 16 6

The figures mentioned are in Indian crores. The conversion is as follows: 1 crore = 10 million.