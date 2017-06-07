At least three assailants are said to have launched an attack at the Iranian parliament building with gunfire being reported from the area. There are also reports of two injuries.

Local media reports from Iran said three of the attackers are still inside the building, known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

Unconfirmed reports have emerged suggesting one assailant has already been arrested. There are also reports of a possible hostage situation in the unfolding attack.

According to the semi-official Fars News Agency, another attacker opened fire at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, located south of Tehran. Several people are reported injured in the shooting spree.

#BREAKING: Reports said some people held hostage in #Iran 's parliament; fire exchanges going on — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) 7 June 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

