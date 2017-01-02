At least 35 people are dead following a suicide car bomb attack in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday (2 January). Reports suggest another 61 were injured in the blast, which took place on a busy square in the predominantly Shia district of Sadr City.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The majority of victims are believed to be labourers looking for work who gathered at a busy intersection. Three policemen also died in the bombing, according to a BBC report.

Many of the victims are thought to be daily labourers waiting for work at an intersection in Sadr City, a densely populated neighbourhood of Baghdad. The casualties include three policemen too, BBC reported.

Pictures posted on social media showed several vehicles charred and a huge trail of black smoke swirling into the sky. Other imagesshowed a number of severely injured people being evacuated.

The attack comes just two days after three bombings killed 28 people in Baghdad, a series of attacks claimed by Islamic State (Isis) militants. Another attack near the Shia holy city of Najaf left seven policemen dead on Sunday.

Monday's incident took place on the day French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad.

The string of attacks comes amid Iraqi troops' fight to drive out Isis militants in a massive operation – with the backing of the US-led coalition – to retake the northern city of Mosul.

Meanwhile, as clashes continue in and around Mosul, militants targeted military positions near Baiji, 180km (112 miles) north of Baghdad. The attack killed four army personnel and wounded 12 people, including Sunni tribal fighters, Reuters cited army and police sources as saying.