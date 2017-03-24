The Barcelona dressing room is eager for Isco to make the shocking move from Real Madrid once his contract expires in the summer of 2018. Club captain Andres Iniesta has revealed an admiration for his Spain national teammate on Thursday (23 March) while Denis Suarez has claimed that the midfielder would be more than welcome at the Catalan side.

Isco's future at Real Madrid has come into doubt in recent times amid delays in negotiations to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old still has a contract at Real Madrid until the end of next season but recently revealed that his long-term future with Zinedine Zidane's side is up in the air due to frustration over a lack of playing time.

Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and several other Premier League clubs have been linked with his services but last month reports suggested Isco was refusing to sign an extension in order to push through a move to Barcelona.

Earlier this week Catalan radio station Rac 1 reported that Barcelona have offered offered Isco a signing bonus of €20m (£17.3m, $21.6m) to turn down a new deal at Real Madrid and move to the Nou Camp as a free agent once his contract expires in 2018.

Real Madrid won't negotiate the departure of Isco to their arch-enemies in the coming summer transfer window but would be unable to prevent his move to Barcelona when he is out of contract.

Jordi Alba said in the past that he would like to play with Isco at the Nou Camp, and now Iniesta and Suarez have encouraged Barcelona officials to push through the move after praising the midfielder.

"I have already spoken about Isco previously. I think he is a fantastic footballer with massive talent," Iniesta said in a press conference ahead of Spain's World Cup qualifier with Israel. "He has been doing things very well now for years and is at one of the best teams. Just like here in the national team, he is very important. He is still very young and has many years to continue improving."

Meanwhile, asked during an interview with Cadena Ser about Isco's potential move to Barcelona, Suarez added: "Everyone thinks the same about Isco. He has an incredible talent, but right now he is a Real Madrid player. When he finishes the contract, and if he doesn't sign a new one, we will be able to talk [about a potential move to Barcelona]."

"Of course I would like to play with him. All the good players are welcome at Barcelona. We already have a lot of good players already but there is always room for more because is a lot of competition and a lot of minutes to play."