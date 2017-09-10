Sloane Stephens dominated her fellow American in Madison Keys in the US Open to win her first ever Grand Slam on Saturday (9 September).

The 83-ranked Stephens marked a spectacular return from an 11-month injury lay-off earlier in the summer to become just the fifth unseeded player to lift a major title after a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

The 24-year-old was never broken all match, with 10 winners and just six unforced errors as she triumphed in around 61 minutes.

"I had surgery in January and if someone had told me then that I would win the US Open, I would have said it was impossible," Stephens said after the match. "This journey has been incredible and I wouldn't change it for the world."

"Madison is one of my best friends on tour. I wouldn't have wanted to play anyone else. I told her that I wished it could have been a draw."

Stephens' long lay-off meant she was ranked 975 when she made her summer return, but will now move all the way up to world number 17 with her win in Flushing Meadows.

The Florida native notably defeated Venus Williams in the semi-final to reach his stage.

"I feel this is a dream," she added in her post-match press conference. "Like, am I just going to wake up and be, like, it didn't happen? I don't know. Look at that thing. That's incredible. I mean -- I don't know. I just think it's very cool."

"It hasn't sunk in yet, but hopefully in a little while once I, like, am able to lay down and relax and think about it, I'll realize that I really am the US Open champion."

Stephens received £2.84m ($3.75m) in prize money as she also became the first American other than Serena and Venus Williams to win a major title since 2002.