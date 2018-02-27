Manchester United teenager Ethan Hamilton has expressed his delight after receiving his first senior call-up in February.

Jose Mourinho included the midfielder and Angel Gomes in the Red Devils' Champions League squad. The duo was also named in the 18-man squad when the Old Trafford club registered a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Paul Pogba missed the cup tie against David Wagner's side due to illness. The Portuguese tactician decided to include Hamilton in the squad for United's trip to the Kirklees Stadium. The 19-year-old stressed that he was "delighted" to receive a call on the day of the match, but said that he wants to push himself in order to make his way into the first team.

"It was amazing. I got called up on the morning of the game. I was reporting to training anyway because we played Chelsea on the Friday night, so to then get the call was amazing and I was delighted," Hamilton told United's official website.

"It came about that quickly. I imagine if it had been the night before, I wouldn't have been able to sleep but it came so quickly it was quite amazing the way it all happened.

"Having my name on the back of the shirt when I went into the changing room, I was a bit stunned - especially with it being next to all the amazing players. But you've got to believe you can get there and push on from there."

Hamilton admitted having Gomes also included in the squad to face Huddersfield helped him and stressed the senior players in squad made him "feel welcome." The midfielder also revealed Scott McTominay - who has been a regular figure in United's recent fixtures – also made him comfortable when he walked into the dressing room.

"It was good to have Angel [Gomes] there as well, but all the first-team lads made me feel welcome, which was good," he explained.

"There were certain things to pick up on, like the way they prepared mentally before the game and around the changing room with the focus on the game. It was good to see all the experience the players have gathered throughout the years, and just watch and analyse what they're doing.

"Scott has been flying and doing really well. I speak to him and I'm really pleased for him. It gives us all a pathway to get into the side and it's great for the club.

"He speaks to us and is good to us, is Scotty, especially when I went into the first-team squad the other day. He helped me a lot, knowing what happened, and he gives us a good insight as well into what the first team is like."