England captain Joe Root said he is extremely privileged to play in the same team as his history-making compatriots after they defeated West Indies by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday (19 August).

The visitors, who were trailing by 470 runs with nine wickets left in their first innings after the second day, lost 19 wickets on the third day as they were bowled out for 168 and 137 in their first day-night Test match.

Stuart Broad overtook Sir Ian Botham's tally of 383 Test wickets to move to second in the all-time England list after his three wickets in the second innings.

Meanwhile, record-holder James Anderson took his career tally to eight short of 500 after he claimed five wickets across both innings.

With former England skipper Alastair Cook hitting 243 on the second day and extending his England record to 11,568 runs, Root is not taking the record-breaking players at his disposal for granted.

"We are extremely privileged to play in the same team as them and what a place for young guys to learn, with great experience and so many runs and wickets behind them," Root said, as quoted by The Guardian.

"It was a fantastic team effort. We spoke about carrying on the hard work from the last series, take the mentality forward from our batting. I thought we did that extremely well.

"We were relentless with the way we bowled too. We got the ball to move sideways and the lads we have with the new ball, you always know they will create opportunities."

As for Broad's milestone, who was given his first Test cap by Botham in 2007, Root spoke about how the 31-year-old has achieved so much already and has set the standard, along with Cook and Anderson.

"Today is a great recognition of the hard work Stuart has done and that mentality he has to take his game forward, even though he's achieved so much already," Root said.

"He is the sort of guy who wants to be involved. All three senior guys – the record-breakers – set the standard," the England captain added.

England will now face West Indies in the second Test on Friday (25 August) at Headingley during traditional hours after the day-night Test at Edgbaston was to help the hosts prepare for the first-ever Ashes series to be played under lights in November.