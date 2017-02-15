It's the news fans of Love Actually have been waiting more than a decade to hear – finally, the film is getting a sequel.

Richard Curtis who directed the 2003 movie, among a host of other beloved romantic comedies, announced viewers will now be able to find out what became of their favourite characters from the film.

In a 10-minute comic relief special, actors Andrew Lincoln, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Rowan Atkinson will repire their roles from the film.

The follow-up to Love Actually will air as part of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day Special on NBC, and will be shown on US TV on 24 March, and in the UK on 24 May.

For viewers disappointed there will not be a whole film dedicated to following up on the love lives of their favourite characters, the 10-minute special should offer some consolation.

Curtis has promised the "special sketch" will be "very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day," he told the Associated Press.

Fans will no doubt be most keen to find out what's next for Lincoln's character Mark, one of the only people in the film who does not end up with the person they love.

Hopelessly in love with his best friend's wife, Lincoln admitted he was worried his character would come off as a stalker.

Speaking in an interview with The Wrap, the 42-year-old stated absolutely: "He is a stalker. That was my question to [director] Richard Curtis: 'Do you not think we're sort of borderline stalker territory here?' And [Richard] just said: 'No, no. Not with you playing it, darling. You'll be all right.'"