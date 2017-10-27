IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua intends on making history by becoming the first fighter to hold all four heavyweight titles.

While the Briton holds the IBO title, it is not recognised by the four governing bodies in boxing as Joshua has targeted the WBC and WBO heavyweight titles.

Before the formation of the WBO, boxing legend Mike Tyson had held three heavyweight titles in 1987 during his prime years.

Since the WBO formed in 1988 though, no boxer has held four heavyweight titles with the likes of Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury all holding at least three simultaneously.

"History is a great thing to chase," Joshua told BBC Sport. "It's very possible and a great challenge."

"We will find a way to make it happen. It's like a diamond in the dirt, the treasure, trying to get that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

"If we can make it happen, I will be up for it - but if not, it's not the end of the world and leaves a record to break for someone else."

The current holders of the WBC and WBO titles are Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker respectively, both of whom have expressed a desire to face the 28-year-old in unification bouts.

Joshua previously revealed that he intended on fighting the duo in 2018 in a year where he expects to be in action three times, with a possible bout with Fury on the horizon.

However, he will first have to get past short-notice opponent Carlos Takam who he will be defending his titles against on Saturday (28 October) in Cardiff.

Despite expecting to face a different style of fighter in Kubrat Pulev, Joshua says he is fine with the change as his coach Rob McCracken always keeps him prepared.

"Rob has never just trained me for one style of opponent," Joshua added. "He has trained me to be the best me.

"Whether I was fighting Pulev, King Kong or Takam, he's trained me to be me - thinking about balance, footwork and hand positioning."