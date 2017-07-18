Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic is reported to be keen on pushing through a £44m ($57m) move to Manchester United, and the Red Devils are growing increasingly confident that they can get the deal over the line in the next 48 hours. The Inter squad are set to board the flight to China and the 28-year-old is bent on skipping the flight in order to complete the deal.

The Times reports that United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is to travel to the US on Tuesday (18 July) but may delay his travel to complete the deal. The Red Devils are reportedly keen to pay an initial sum of £39.5m ($52m) and £4.5m ($5.5m) as add-ons. Perisic is said to have already agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club with the fee said to have been the only stumbling block.The Croatian will meet the team on the pre-season tour in the USA after completing the deal.

Perisic created more clear-cut goal scoring chances than any other player in the Serie A last season and contributed with 11 goals and as many assists in 36 league games. The Italian giants have zeroed in on Lazio star Keita Balde Diao who should be able to slot in for Perisic.

When questioned after United's friendly win over Real Salt Lake, whether United have made any breakthroughs in signing Perisic, José Mourinho said: "I have no idea, my friend. No idea." Perisic is believed to have become Mourinho's priority summer transfer target following the additions of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also keen to conclude a deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier, with United reportedly willing to double Dier's current £70,000-a-week wages and likely offer him an opportunity to reassert himself in his preferred position as a deep-lying midfielder after a somewhat disappointing 2016-17 campaign at White Hart Lane.