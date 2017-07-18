Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added even more fuel to the fire regarding a possible Manchester United return once he recovers from injury.

The former Sweden captain joined United last summer and went on to score 28 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils before injury halted his season in April.

Now a free agent after his contract expired in the summer, there have been reports of a possible return to Old Trafford with the forward even teasing a big announcement.

According to The Sun, Ibrahimovic has now enrolled his kids Maximillian and Vincent at United's youth academy and they will be playing in the same U10 team as Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt's children.

The enrollment of his kids could be the biggest clue yet that his future will remain in Manchester.

Ibrahimovic, who was expected to be out until 2018 due to injury, could also return sooner than expected and will visit surgeon Freddie Fu in the United States later this month to assess his progress. The former PSG man is currently recovering at United's club facilities at the Carrington training complex.

United manager Jose Mourinho recently confirmed that there is a possibility of re-signing the 35-year-old, whose brace helped the Red Devils defeat Southampton 3-2 in the EFL Cup final last season.

"It's possible, it's open. Of course," Mourinho said, when asked if Ibrahimovic could re-sign. "We want him to be honest and open and let everything be there for him to make a decision in case his desire was to leave, so there was not a new contract.

"There was a space and time for everyone to think, to feel, to decide and, from his point of view, he made the decision to still want to play football at the highest level.

"It would be easy for him to hide behind such an amazing injury and say it's time to play at a different level. But he made the challenge for him to continue at the highest level. We opened our door for him to recover with us and then to make a decision."

Ibrahimovic earned £19.11m ($25.02m) during the course of his 2016/17 season with United and is also reportedly ready to reject a move to LA Galaxy in order to remain in Manchester.