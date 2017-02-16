Inter Milan winger Ivan Persic would fit in well at Manchester United, according to former Croatia international Dario Simic. The 28-year-old has persistently been linked with moves to the Premier League – and that move could come sooner rather than later.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported last month that Arsenal, Liverpool and United are all interested in signing the €40m-valued Perisic in the summer, as he continues to impress in Italy. The former Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund wideman has netted seven goals this term for an Inter side who are fourth in Serie A and in the hunt for a return to the Champions League.

In 2016, Persic was understood to be keen on a move to Chelsea – according to the player's agent – and wanted to become one of Antonio Conte's first signings at Stamford Bridge. Though the deal never materialised, speculation over a move to England has failed to relent – with United seemingly heading the list of potential suitors.

"At Inter our guys Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic play a key role," Simic, who won a century of caps for Croatia and spent three years at Inter, told Vercernji. "I expected Perisic in the last transfer window to go to one of the big European clubs. He definitely has enough class for the greatest clubs – I see him at Manchester United."

United boss Jose Mourinho has already spoken openly about his plans for the upcoming summer transfer window, claiming the club will look to sign between two and four players to strengthen their squad. The Portuguese coach did not make a single signing during the January window, but did allow Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay to leave Old Trafford.

"You know we prefer to bring in two, three or four players but good players – players that fulfil an idea of the football that we try to play, players that can improve our squad," he said. "We are not interested in selling six or seven and buying six or seven. From this six or seven only one or two are great quality, all the others are the same as the ones we are selling, so we are not going to play this game."