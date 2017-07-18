Manchester United's hopes of concluding a deal for winger Ivan Perisic over the coming days are about to be considerably complicated, with the Croatian winger set to accompany his Inter Milan teammates to China and Singapore for a pre-season tour.

The Nerazzurri have confirmed Luciano Spalletti's squad, scheduled to fly from Malpensa airport to the Far East later on Tuesday (18 July) afternoon, has Perisic included in a list of 28 names.

News of his inclusion in the squad - for an initial friendly meeting with Schalke and subsequent International Champions Cup ties against Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea - comes after reports that United were racing to finalise an agreement for his services before Inter left for Nanjing.

The Daily Telegraph claimed that the Red Devils, who have already signed Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku so far this summer, were expected to pay an initial £39.5m ($51.4m) fee for the Croatian international that could rise to £44m with add-ons.

The same publication reported that Perisic hoped to be excluded from the flight to China in order to join up with United on their tour of the United States, where he would undergo a medical.

Inter are believed to be closing in on the signing of Lazio's Keita Balde Diao, a player generally considered to be Perisic's replacement. However, that transfer has yet to be completed and the Senegalese was not named in Spalletti's travelling party.

Mourinho was asked about that pursuit of Perisic in a press conference that followed 10-man United's eventful 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah, but claimed he had "no idea" if the 28-year-old was close to sealing a switch to Old Trafford.

"We don't have our door closed, we are not happy with just Lukaku and Lindelof, we need more," he added. "We wanted four, so I would say 50% of the job done. But I don't want to say that because everything it's so difficult, I would not like to be in Ed Woodward's position negotiating because everything is really difficult."

Inter have remained adamant that any sale of Perisic, who left a pre-season training camp in Italy over the weekend early in order to receive treatment on a tooth abscess, would be conducted on their terms.

Stevan Jovetic is also set to fly to China amid rumours over a permanent return to Sevilla, with sporting director Piero Ausilio insisting that the duo are staying put as it stands.

"Jovetic and Perisic are Inter players and, at the moment, they are not going anywhere," he was quoted as saying by ESPN.