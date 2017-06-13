Manchester United have been handed a boost in their ongoing pursuit of Ivan Perisic after the winger expressed his desire to leave Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

The Croatian international has emerged as a target for the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho, who looks to bolster his squad for the 2017/18 season. According to the Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the winger has made his decision clear to the Nerazzurri that he wants to leave the club.

The 20-time English champions are ready to offer €40m (£35.3m, $44.7m) to Inter for Perisic. However, the Red Devils' offer is €10m (£8.8m, $11.2m) short of the club's actual valuation and are unwilling to reduce their asking price.

United are aware that Inter need to raise €30m (£26.5m, $33.5m) before 30 June in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. The Premier League outfit are ready to take advantage of the situation as they continue to chase Perisic.

Mourinho's side's interest in signing the former Wolfsburg man has been confirmed by Inter's director Piero Ausilio. He admitted that his side does not have any sellable or un-sellable players at San Siro.

Inter are offering Perisic an annual wage of €3m-a-year (£2.6m, $3.3m). Mourinho has promised to double his wage, if he decides to leave the Italian side for United. This means United have offered an annual wage of €6m (£5.3m, $6.7m).

The Italian club appointed Luciano Spalletti as its new manager and the 58-year-old was keen on retaining Perisic at San Siro. However, the Seria A outfit's coach has publicly confirmed that he will not convince the attacker to continue at San Siro.

"We don't need to convince anyone. It is they who need to convince me they can stay at Inter. If a player doesn't share our enthusiasm, it is better he go somewhere he feels he can do his job better," Spalletti explained, as quoted by the Sun.