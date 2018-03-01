Jack Wilshere is ready to quit Arsenal in the summer if they do not improve the current offer on the table. The Gunners midfielder has just four months remaining on his current deal with the club and will become a free agent when his contract expires on 30 June.

Arsene Wenger is desperate for the midfielder to extend his stay with the club, while Wilshere has also expressed his desire to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.

The French coach recently revealed that talks are progressing and indicted that the ball is firmly in the midfielder's court as the club have made him an offer. According to The Sun, Wilshere's representatives and Arsenal are miles apart in their negotiations and they will only accept the new deal if the terms on offer are improved.

The report claims that the club have asked Wilshere to take a major pay cut from his current £120,000-a-week contract, which the midfielder is unwilling to do. The north London club are said to have offered him a heavily incentivised deal with a lower basic wage packet owing to his recent injury concerns.

The England international, however, is unwilling to accept the new deal and is said to be ready to leave the club on free transfer if he is not offered improved terms before the end of the current campaign.

Wilshere is said to be surprised at the offer, especially since the club have recently broken their wage structure to accommodate Mesut Ozil's demands, while also handing out massive contracts to January arrivals Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Germany midfielder was reportedly given a £200,000-a-week increase when he recently signed a new three-and-a-half year deal and that is not sitting well with Wilshere and his representatives.

The 25-year-old will not be short of suitors if he does decide to leave his boyhood club, with several European outfits monitoring his situation. Juventus are among the teams that are interested, while a number of clubs in the Premier League are also said to be keen to sign the midfielder.

Wilshere's talent has never been in question, with the only concern being his fitness. He has missed big chunks of game time in recent campaigns, but seems to have turned it around this season, having made 29 appearances in all competitions after fighting his way back into the starting XI.