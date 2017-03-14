Jamie Redknapp has raised concerns over Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho's failure to replicate the form he had in the first half of the season and the former midfielder has urged the Brazilian international to rediscover his magic when the Reds make a trip to the Etihad to face Manchester Cityon 19 March.

The ex-Inter Milan man suffered an injury against Sunderland in November 2016. Since returning to the pitch in January, the attacking midfielder has scored only once and that came in the Merseyside club's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

Coutinho has scored the winner for Liverpool on three occasions as the Reds managed five wins in the last six meetings against City. Redknapp wants Jurgen Klopp to help the South American player regain his form for the crucial clash to face Pep Guardiola's side.

"The one worry for me is Philippe Coutinho at the moment. The man was on fire earlier in the season, he was the difference," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"But some of the magic has gone and he needs to try and get that back. That's the manager's job this week. Especially at Man City where he's had a lot of success in the last two or three seasons. That's a bit of a worry for me because he makes such a difference. When he plays well, so do Liverpool."

Coutinho's dip in form saw Klopp replace him with teenager Ben Woodburn in the Reds' 2-1 league victory over Burnley. Minutes after his withdrawal, Emre Can scored the winner for Klopp's side.

Liverpool are currently fourth on the league table with 55 points after 28 games, leading fifth place Arsenal by five points and six points ahead of sixth place Manchester United. However, the latter two have an advantage of two games in hand and should they win their respective fixtures, the gap between Liverpool and the two sides will further reduce.