Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is back in training ahead of a crucial games against Huddersfield Town and Juventus but Toby Alderweireld is still no closer to a return.

Vertonghen, one of Tottenham's best performers this season, had started every Premier League match this season until that run was brought to an end last Sunday [25 February] after an ankle problem ruled him out of the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Spurs have confirmed however the Belgium international is back in first-team training ahead of the visit of Huddersfield on Saturday [3 March]. It remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino will immediately restore him to the first-team or hold off until Wednesday, when Juventus travel to the capital for the second-leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with the contest finely poised at 2-2.

Alderweireld, however, remains a doubt. Pochettino initially cast doubt on the centre-half's availability when speaking to the press earlier this week ahead of an FA Cup replay against Rochdale. The Belgian returned from a three-month layoff last month, featuring twice since then but missed the narrow win at Selhurst Park after suffering a setback that prevented him from completing a training session earlier in the week.

"We need to be cautious with Toby," Pochettino said at Friday's press conference, ESPN report. "I think still we need to assess every day. I don't believe he can be ready for Juventus. But I am happy because Jan is back again and maybe he is available for tomorrow to play against Huddersfield."

January signing Lucas Moura meanwhile is in contention to make his full Premier League debut for the club when the Terriers visit Wembley.

The Brazil international started both FA Cup games against Rochdale but has managed just one cameo appearance off the bench against Palace in the league. While Pochettino admits he still wants improvement from the forward in his work rate off the ball, starting opportunities are coming his way.

"Yes of course," Pochettino said when asked if Moura was fit enough to start in the league. "He is going to have that possibility from now until the end of the season.

He continued: "We are helping him. That is about training, understanding the position and being capable of making efforts with and without the ball. But we are so pleased with how he is adapting himself to the team."