Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sanction a move for Moussa Sissoko if they receive the right offer during the January transfer window.

The French midfielder joined the north London club in 2016 from Newcastle United in a £30m ($40.7m) deal. He is contracted to the club until the summer of 2021.

Sissoko impressed during his spell with the Magpies and was linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Everton. Spurs managed to gazump their rivals and sign him on a five-year deal.

The France international, however, failed to live up to expectations and has struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI at White Hart Lane. The 28-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season but has managed just two goals, which has prompted talks of a potential exit during the ongoing January transfer window.

According to the Mirror, Pochettino is ready to cut his losses and allow the player to move on if they receive a suitable offer. It was a similar situation during the summer, but there were no interested suitors to match Spurs' valuation.

Sissoko has featured more prominently under the Argentine coach this season compared to the last and will hope to be part of the manager's plans for the second-half of the campaign. Tottenham take on AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday (7 January) and after missing the draw against West Ham United on Thursday, the Frenchman could make the squad for the game against the Championship outfit.

Pochettino was unsure about his line-up for the game and revealed that players will need to be checked up before making a decision owing to the hectic schedule in the last one month. However, the Spurs manager indicated that young defenders Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth could start against Wimbledon.

"We need to assess the players because there is a lot of players who play 90 minutes against Swansea and play 90 minutes against West Ham," Pochettino said ahead of their FA Cup game, as quoted by Football London.

"Maybe even now we have three days to recover but the effort can be tough for some players to play again on Sunday. Of course we are going to make some changes, yes.

"Yes, maybe, they have the possibility to play, of course," he added referring to young defenders Walker-Peters and Foyth.