Jason Momoa and his long-term partner Lisa Bonet have finally made things official and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in early October.

"[They] had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California," an insider told US Weekly. "Apparently they weren't officially married until then! They said they 'made it official.'"

The event was attended by Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz, who she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, rock climber Chris Sharma and some of Momoa's co-stars.

"He stays close with the people he works with on movies and is a really nice guy," the source said. "It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend."

The Aquaman lead and The Cosby Show star were first introduced in 2005 and by 2007 welcomed their first child, Lola together. In December 2008, their son Nakoa-Wolf was born. Momoa is also Zoë's stepfather.

Following news of their intimate wedding, fans of the couple were surprised, not because they did not think it possible, but because most presumed it already took place in 2007. Multiple reports suggest that Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, got married after the birth of their daughter, but sources clarified that it was never official.

They reportedly purchased a marriage licence from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office on 2 October. For Momoa though, Benet was already his wife and had often referred to her that way in interviews.

"My wife being a very pretty woman. She's beautiful and I love her. ... My wife's Lisa Bonet. I'm a very lucky man," he said in a 2013 interview with talk show host George Stroumboulopoulos.