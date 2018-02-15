Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating, the couple has said in a statement released through her publicist.

They said that that the decision to split "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year" and that they wanted to make the announcement publicly "in an effort to reduce any further speculation."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," says the statement released by longtime Aniston publicist Stephen Huvane.

"Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another," the Associated Press reported.

Aniston and Theroux say they are "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Aniston and Theroux were engaged in August of 2012 and married in August of 2015. They have no children.

Aniston, 49, was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

The couple had spent a lot of time apart in recent months, with Theroux often spotted in New York City away from their LA home. Aniston will join Reese Witherspoon for a new Apple TV series awhile Theroux, 46, has filmed the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

The decision comes just days after the actress's 49th birthday, which she and Theroux spent apart, People reported.