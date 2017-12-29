Putting all whirlwind split rumours to rest, Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux recently jetted off to Mexico to spend some quality time. And while frolicking in the sun, the Friends actress was spotted flaunting her age-defying curves, as she stripped down to a skimpy string bikini.

Stunning as always, the 48-year-old actress seemed to make the most of the sun, rolling down the straps of her black halter-neck bikini top while sunbathing outdoors. Aniston, however, kept her holiday style casual chic – accessorising with a pair of dark aviators while her hair was tied into a messy knot.

She might be well into her forties, but in pictures obtained by The Sun, the actress showed no signs of ageing; instead confidently showcased her flattering physique in the two-piece beach wear.

Joining the Horrible Bosses star at her Mexican retreat was none other than her husband of two years, Theroux – who looked no less than Aniston when it came to impressing with his beach body.

Giving the shirt a miss, The Leftovers actor soon made an appearance on the balcony, by his wife's side, soaking in some sun and showing off his ripped muscles to the shutterbugs. He too wore dark shades and a green cap, possibly to keep a low-profile.

Theroux and Anniston's end-of-the-year holiday comes on the heels of growing speculation that their marriage has hit a rough patch.

The couple, who have been battling these split talks ever since tying the knot in 2015, however, remained unfazed by the chatter. Instead, they were seen spending time towards ringing in another year in the company of close friends — Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Just because the pair has been invested in their personal careers — Aniston was away in Atlanta filming new movie Dumplin while her filmmaker husband wrapped work on his show Maniac — "doesn't mean they are getting divorced or having problems", a source told Us Weekly.

"She prefers L.A. He has a fondness for New York, but they knew that about each other from the beginning and decided it wasn't an issue. It doesn't mean they're splitting up.

"They are both independent people and don't spend every minute together. But there is a ton of love and laughter between them," the insider, close to the Office Christmas Party actress, dished to the website.

As for the split rumours, "They don't let all speculation get to them," the source added.