Pregnancy rumours surrounding Jennifer Aniston have been doing the rounds since the longest time and a fresh wave of tweets began after Sunday's Oscars night. After the annual gala, Paris Hilton's mother Kathy took to Twitter and surprised fans as she seemingly announced the Friends actress' baby news.

Not just that, the actress-cum-fashion designer seemed so sure about the news that she even announced the sex of Aniston's unborn child.

"Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight," the mother of Paris and Nicki Hilton tweeted adding, "I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent!!!!!!!!!!!"

While the tweet has since been deleted, the shocking news obviously took Aniston's fans on social media by surprise. Some were even convinced that the 57-year-old may have confused the Mother's Day actress with Natalie Portman, who is most definitely showing a huge baby bump.

Regardless of the confusion and fans pointing out the oversight, the Hilton matriarch reportedly denied that she had confused Aniston with Portman. Soon fans added to the string of tweets and one even highlighted how the 48-year-old actress "has been (secretly) pregnant since the mid-1990's".

The bizarre announcement from Kathy comes after Aniston's glamorous appearance at the Oscars gala over the weekend. Decked in a low-cut Atelier Versace gown, the actress strutted down the LA's Dolby Theatre with her husband Justin Theroux.

Although Aniston gave the red-carpet event preceding the main award ceremony a miss, her thigh-high slit did not go unnoticed and stirred quite a buzz, fashion wise.

This is, however, not the first time that the actress has to deal with pregnancy rumours. In July 2016 she had lashed out at speculative stories.

"For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up," said Aniston, in an essay titled For the Record. "I'm fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism,' the 'First Amendment' and 'celebrity news'."