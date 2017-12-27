Rihanna is known to treat her fans to saucy photo uploads every now and then and this holiday season was no different. Taking to Instagram, the Barbadian beauty shared an absolutely stunning snap, smouldering in a see-through floor-length gown, which was in tune with the Christmas hues.

"When you sick af but your friend lets you wear his dress! Thanks @christopherkane I feel better already," the 29-year-old Work hitmaker wrote alongside the picture, which she shared with her 59 million followers on Instagram.

Oozing extreme body confidence, the Fenty Beauty maven struck a fierce pose for the camera in her bombshell red dress, leaning back and spreading her legs wide. While one of her hands was on the armrest, the other was poised near her cheeks in the sultry photo.

Rihanna completed her "girl boss" look with a pair of killer heels in the same vibrant red shade and some gold chains that adorned her neck. For that final touch, the songstress had her hair tied neatly look while putting on a deep red pout.

"Red is definitely your colour. Feel better!" one of her fans shared, echoing the feeling of several others on the picture-sharing site.

A second fan complimented, writing, "You look so gorgeous."

"Aww Riri how you so thick? Gorgeousness overload (sic)," another user shared, praising the We Found Love singer's body goals.

When not stealing attention with her eye-catching attire, Rihanna is usually busy promoting new lip-shades and makeup products from her beauty line. Most recently, though, the R&B singer was at the receiving end of some not so pleasant comments as a fan accused her of being "high as s**t" in one of the gorgeous pictures.

Not the one to take something like that lying down, Rihanna shot back, shutting down the social media user with one swift swipe.

She wrote "or PMS'd" in response to the comment, which also happens to be the name of the lip colour she was wearing.