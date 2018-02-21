In between dazzling on the red carpet in plunging gowns and causing ripples at the Baftas, Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about something devastating and deeply personal.

In 2014, J Law was among several female celebrities whose private and explicit pictures were leaked on the internet as part of an iCloud hack. Recalling the devastating incident, the actress recently admitted to being deeply affected in both her personal and professional lives, claimed reports.

"There was a long period when I didn't want to be seen sexually and I didn't want anybody to see my flesh," the 27-year-old actress was quoted as saying. "There were things that made me uncomfortable," she added.

While the nude photo hack seemed to have caused quite some distress to Lawrence, the actress has once again taken up a bold and brazen role in her new film Red Sparrow in which she plays a ballerina-turned-spy.

And believe it or not, despite a considerate amount of nudity being involved during filming, the actress walked away with a sense of empowerment.

"My character is told to strip in front of the class, and I had to strip in front of a class and an entire crew. I worked myself up [about the scene], I was really nervous," she recently told Total Film, speaking about her experience of shooting the Francis Lawrence-directed thriller.

Lawrence said: "Francis made me feel so much more comfortable. Everybody made me feel like I had clothes on. And then when I finished, I just walked out feeling empowered. I felt amazing.'

But regaining this confidence has been quite a process for the actress, who in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter had confessed to feeling like she got "gang-banged by the f*****g planet."

"There's not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process," Lawrence told the website back in November.

The Mother actress had also revealed how she was approached by other victims in the aftermath of the nude hack. But instead of focussing on taking legal action, Lawrence was more "interested in healing".

Explaining that she felt like an "impostor" role model, Lawrence added: "I felt like, 'I can't believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.' It's so many different things to process when you've been violated like that."