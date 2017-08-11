She's a former Playboy model who once described herself as a "hyperconfident, kickass woman", and Brittny Ward is proving exactly that if her Instagram account is anything to go by.

The 25-year-old girlfriend of British Formula 1 racing driver Jenson Button has been putting a raunchy display on the social media platform of late, and didn't fail to impress her 283K fans with a recent snap of herself embracing the sportsman and giving him a big kiss.

Clad in a skimpy white bikini, Brittny proved that her man couldn't keep his hands off her as the pair were entwined on a yacht on the Almafi Coastline, and further proved her infatuation with Button by posting the caption: "You had me at sarcasm ❤️ #jbandmearoundtheworld" alongside the shot.

Fans were quick to comment on the loved-up display, with one person writing: "You two are so cute!!!" while another remarked: "You two got me dreaming".

A third added: "Love is in the air :-) lovely couple xx"

Brittny has also been posting numerous other bikini shots while holidaying in Italy, with one of her wearing a baby pink bikini catching the eye of her fans. One follower commented on the picture: "You look even more beautiful @brittnyward !!!"

Someone else said: "Jenson is a lucky man".

The couple have since travelled to Paris where Brittny has shared photos of herself sipping on an alcoholic beverage at the Moulin Rouge and looking trendy in an all-black outfit with white trainers while walking around the picturesque city.

Californian-born Brittny, who grew up in Sacramento before moving to Los Angeles, was encouraged to become a model by her mother and starred in a string of pageants before beginning her modelling career at the age of 12.

She was discovered by a top modelling agency in 2010 while she performed as a ring girl for Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC).

Brittny has been dating F1 driver Jenson, 37, since early 2016 after his marriage to model Jessica Michibata ended. They made their relationship public three months after his split from Jessica. They have been seen frequently together ever since, holidaying in Miami and Europe and posting sweet pictures of each other on Instagram.

Before her romance with Jenson, Brittny was romantically linked to Twilight beefcake Kellan Lutz.