Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is enjoying a post-general election high as he says that it is "quite possible" that the UK will have another vote in 2017 and a new opinion poll puts Labour six points ahead of the Conservatives on Sunday (11 June).

Corbyn, speaking on BBC One's Andrew Marr show, conceded that his party "didn't win the election", but had "an incredibly good result". Labour secured 40% (9.6+) of the popular vote and won 33 seats on 8 June.

The party's performance denied the Conservatives a majority in the House of Commons, forcing the government to hold alliance talks with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in a bid to stay in power.

"This election wasn't just about Brexit – there was something very different about it. It was challenging an economic consensus, which has impoverished so many people," he said.

The left-winger also promised to "reach out" across his party in a bid to unite Labour as Theresa May's premiership looks increasingly uncertain.

"Ever since I became leader I reached out and there have been one or two difficulties at time in the parliamentary Labour Party, but let's put that behind us," Corbyn said. "The issue is the party came together behind a brilliant manifesto...came together for a result that you and nobody else expected."

The Labour leader also said he thinks it is "quite possible" there will be another election this year and stressed that his party are "ready to fight another campaign".

The comments come as a Survation survey, of more than 1,000 people on 10 June, put Labour on 45% and the Conservatives on 39%.

Westminster voting intention:



LAB: 45% (+5)

CON: 39% (-3)

LDEM: 7% (-)

UKIP: 3% (+1)



(via @Survation / 10 Jun)

Chgs. w/ GE2017 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 10, 2017

The poll also found that May and Corbyn were neck-and-neck in the satisfaction rankings (39%), while only 36% of respondents agreed that the prime minister is a "strong and stable" leader.

May, meanwhile, has been forced to appoint former housing minister Gavin Barwell as her new chief-of-staff. The move follows the resignations of Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, who quit as May's closest aides in the wake of election result.

Elsewhere, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has described reports that he is planning a leadership campaign as "tripe". The former Mayor of London has publicly backed May and promised to "get on with the job".

Mail on Sunday tripe - I am backing Theresa may. Let's get on with the job — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 10, 2017

Brexit talks between the UK and EU start in just over a week's time. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who won 13 extra seats for the Tories north of the border at the election, has urged May to "think again" over her Brexit plan in light of the hung parliament.

"I think what's really clear is that the Conservative party, having failed to win a majority, now needs to work with others," she told BBC Scotland.

"And that means we can look again at what it is we hope to achieve as we leave the European Union – and I want to be involved in those discussions."