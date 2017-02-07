Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald are proud parents once again. The couple has announced the birth of their second son. The newest member of their family — Baby Seewald was born on 6 February. According to the family's official statement, the mother and the baby are doing fine.

"We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son. He was born at 4:26 am this morning, weighing 8 lbs and 11 ounces and measuring 21 3/4 inches long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes," the official announcement reads.

The 24-year-old Counting On star's due date was projected as 2 February by the doctors but it passed for few more days. "Time with the sistas. Due date has come and gone... guess babe just wants to hang out in there for a bit longer!" one of the previous Instagram post reads as the heavily pregnant Duggar daughter shared a sisters outing image.

The couple who is already proud parents to 14-month-old son, Spurgeon, is aspired to extend their family of four by adoption. "Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it's something we continue to look into. We've also talked about fostering to adopt," she told People.

The former 19 Kids and Counting stars stunned everyone with the unique baby name they chose for their elder son and fans are eagerly waiting to what will be their inspiration while naming their second child.

"We've only had one or two conversations about it, so we need to get on it!. We did this last time (with Spurgeon) and procrastinated. Our son was 5 days old before we had it officially nailed down!," she added.