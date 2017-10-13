Minka Kelly has made it very clear that she had no part in Jesse Williams' divorce. Kelly began dating the Grey's Anatomy star over the summer, months after the news that his 5-year marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee has ended.

Speculation quickly began circulating that Williams cheated on the mum of his two children with Kelly. However, the actress took to social media to shut down such rumours. An Instagram user wrote on the Friday Night Light alum's post, "I hope the cheating rumours aren't true. It would be disappointing."

The 37-year-old fired back at the accusation replying, "They're not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f**k off."

A Us Weekly report has claimed that Kelly and Williams's romance is still going strong amid his public divorce. A source told the outlet, "Jesse and Minka took a few steps back because of the publicity, but they are still seeing each other."

Back in July, a report in E! News described the couple "dating exclusively" and noted, "Jesse is really private with everything, especially his relationships, but feels open with Minka and she has been supportive and that's what he needs now."

The insider continued, "They were extra careful after all the media attention they got to be out together but now feel more comfortable to go out in public."

Williams and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, filed for divorce in April after nearly five years of marriage. The former couple share daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2.

The Grey's Anatomy actor has never publicly discussed his budding romance with The Roommate star but did touch on his marital struggles in a cameo for Jay-Z's Footnotes for his latest album 4:44.

He shared, "I was in a relationship 13 years. 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden mother f**kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship—like the most painful experience I've had in my life like with a person I've loved with all of my heart—that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."