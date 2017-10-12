Actress Angelina Jolie has graced the cover of the 150th anniversary collector's edition special that Harper's Bazaar has come out with as their November 2017 issue. The picture was taken at a wildlife sanctuary in Namibia.

The 42-year-old star looks breathtakingly beautiful in a white backless Ralph Lauren gown with full sleeves as she strikes a pose with three cheetahs for the cover shoot. In the picture, the Oscar-winning actress slightly lifts her skirt to reveal a pair of strappy brown leather gladiator sandals. She has kept her look natural with minimal makeup and has her hair open for the picturesque desert shot.

The cover photo featuring Jolie is shared on the official Instagram page of Harper's Bazaar. "Introducing our November 2017 cover star, #AngelinaJolie! The actress/filmmaker writes her own cover story about women's rights and our responsibility towards the environment for our 150th anniversary," the photo caption reads.

Several fans admired Jolie's cover shot with some calling it "stunning" and some commenting that "The queen is back!"

One user wrote, "Absolutely stunning. This is a cover", while another noted, "What a gorgeous cover! I love Angie! And those cheetahs wow. How cool!"

"Absolutely love this cover! The colours look incredible and it looks so raw and soft at the same time," a user said in compliment. Brad Pitt's ex has also penned a powerful essay for the magazine's special issue.

Revealing what Namibia represents to her, she writes, "For me, Namibia represents not only ties of family and friendship but also the effort to the balance between humans and the environment so crucial to our future."

Talking about what her life experience has taught her, Jolie explained, "If my life experience has taught me anything, it is only what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, that defines you. As the San people say: you are never lost if you can see your path to the horizon."