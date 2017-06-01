Brock Lesnar will be defending the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view (PPV), which takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on 9 July. He won the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in April.

The Beast Incarnate will be taking on Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt or Roman Reigns as these five wrestlers were announced by Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle for the number one contender to the Universal Championship at 2017 Extreme Rules. The event takes place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on 4 June.

While it will be impossible to choose a winner for this fight, Hall of Famer Jim Ross is of the opinion that Finn Balor's win in the fatal five-way match is a certainty.

"Enjoyed the two main event bouts including Reigns vs Rollins and the 3-Way between Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Bray Wyatt, which all seemed to deliver as expected Monday night," former WWE announcer wrote on his blog.

"These five will seemingly be counted on to deliver a strong, show closing presentation on Sunday night on the WWE Network during Extreme Rules from Baltimore. As I said on this week's Ross Report Podcast, I see Finn Balor winning the main event Sunday at Extreme Rules which earns him a title bout with Brock Lesnar. Good luck on that one, Lad."

Ross, on his post, also shared his thought on AJ Styles losing in his hometown against Dolph Ziggler.

"AJ Styles losing in ATL, his home market, was a bit of a surprise but not totally shocking. Other than seemingly taking the air out of the live audience a bit I see no issues with this outcome and for those who complain about the overall genre generally being too predictable, this outcome should have been acceptable to some degree. I thought the two had an enjoyable bout."