Pop group JLS reunited as Marvin Humes introduced his newborn baby daughter to his former bandmates.

It came just one day after he and wife Rochelle Humes welcomed their second child to the world.

Sharing the moment on social media farmer JB, uploaded a picture showing him, Aston Merrygold and Ortisé Williams sat around proud daddy Marvin, who cradled little Valentina Raine in his arms.

Also in the shot was JB's son Ace Jeremiah who is perched on Oritsé's knee.

Marvin captioned it: "Such a beautiful moment being reunited with the boys @oritsemusic @astonmerrygold & @marvinhumes and taking #AceJeremiah to meet the youngest Princess in the Humes family. Words cannot express the joy #BabyLeni #4menalittleboyandalittleprincess."

Capital Radio DJ Marvin, 31, and Saturdays singer Rochelle, 27 – who are also parents to three-year-old Alaia-Mai – confirmed their youngest daughter's arrival on Friday (10 March).

Taking to the picture sharing site, Marvin declared: "Couldn't be a happier or prouder man! What another incredible blessing!

"Today my beautiful wife gave birth to our second daughter Valentina Raine Humes. Alaia-Mai is over the moon that she has a baby sister! I'm overjoyed."

Rochelle added: "Our world is now complete. Valentina Raine Humes – Happy birthday little one."

In one photo, new mum Rochelle can be seen peering down at her new bundle of joy shortly after giving birth. Wearing a hospital gown, the look of love on the dark-haired star's face is undeniable.

Another snap shared of the new arrival sees doting dad Marvin looking equally besotted with the newest lady in his life.

The couple first announced that they were expecting last year.

Rochelle kept online fans in the loop every step of her pregnancy, often sounding them out for advice.

She recently turned to her one million followers for their thoughts on eating the placenta after birth, asking on Twitter: "Has anyone tried a placenta smoothie or placenta pills after birth? I'm intrigued. I think I might give it a go.

"I'll let you know how I get on, have read so many good reviews and health benefits."

No word as yet on if Rochelle decided to pursue the idea, but hopefully the JLS boys stuck to water during their visit.

The One Shot hit-makers decided to call it a day in 2013 after hitting the big time when they competed on The X Factor in 2007.