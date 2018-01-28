Bristol City defender Joe Bryan has moved to quash speculation over a move to Tottenham Hotspur or Everton by insisting he is committed to the Robins and is solely focusing on their push for Premier League promotion.

Bryan has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks after catching the eye with some well-rounded performances for Lee Johnson's side, who lie fourth in the second tier of English football.

Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle United have all been linked with a £7m move for the 24-year-old, who scored the second in City's 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday (27 January).

Everton are in dire need of a left-back to cover and compete with Leighton Baines, Tottenham could well see the Englishman as a successor to Danny Rose, while Newcastle, who signed Kenedy from Chelsea on loan earlier this month, are in dire need of an injection of quality.

"If you're playing well, you're going to get interest," Bryan told the Bristol Post. "I'm always committed to the club, it's my hometown club and I'm really looking forward to trying to achieve promotion."

Bryan's comments suggest that Everton, Tottenham et al will have to look elsewhere for a new left-back. City boss Johnson is confident the club's board will resist the urge to cash in on their coveted asset, and was no doubt encouraged to see them reject Brighton and Hove Albion's £6m offer for centre-back Aden Flint.

Johnson believes Brighton have now ended their pursuit in the towering defender and is expecting all of his first-team stars to remain under his tutelage unless an "unbelievable offer" is received.

"Well, I can tell you now at this stage the last email received was that Brighton no longer have any interest in the player [Flint]," Johnson said.

"So that's the latest news on that. Whether they'll change their mind on that, who knows...

"I think we'll retain everybody, I really do. I've told you before that it will have to be an unbelievable amount of money for us to think about it particularly with one of our key players,"