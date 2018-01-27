Everton are preparing to try and sign Hoffenheim centre-back Kevin Vogt before the close of the January transfer window and have also had a bid for Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic rejected by Inter Milan.

Vogt, who has captained Julian Nagelsmann's side on many occasions this season, joined Hoffenheim in 2016 and helped them qualify for the Champions League, only to be knocked out by Liverpool in the third qualifying round of Europe's premier club competition.

The former Germany youth international has helped Hoffenheim to sustain another push for the Champions League this season - Die Kraichgauer are one of eight teams vying for the third and fourth European spots in the Bundesliga with just four points separating third from 10th - but according to German publication Bild, Everton are looking to prise the towering 26-year-old away from the Rhein-Neckar-Arena before the end of the month.

Sam Allardyce has stressed the need to trim his Everton squad before Wednesday's deadline - Sandro Ramirez, Davy Klaassen and Ademola Lookman could all leave either permanently or on loan - but the Toffees have been looking to strengthen their ageing backline this month and have been linked with a host of players including Lille's Adama Soumaoro and Swansea City's Alfie Mawson.

Vogt is the latest to be linked with a move to Goodison Park, with Allardyce keen to find alternatives to the veteran pair of Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka. Left-back is a more pressing concern for the Merseysiders, but a move to sign a player who can provide competition to the injured Leighton Baines is not imminent.

Along with Vogt, Everton have been credited with an interest in Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who is also believed to be of interest to Arsenal. Inter are willing to sell the Croatian as they, like many clubs around Europe, bid to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements, but according to SportItalia, relayed by Football Italia, Luciano Spalletti's side have rejected a €16m offer from Everton and are hoping to receive a fee closer to Brozovic's €32m release clause.

Everton were linked with Brozovic in the summer and could see the former Dinamo Zagreb star as a replacement for the departed Ross Barkley, but with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney already struggling to play in the same team, according to Allardyce, another playmaker-type midfielder is not required on Merseyside for the time being.