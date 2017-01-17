Liverpool have been urged to complete a deal to sign England and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart – but might have to wait until the summer to secure a deal. The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Torino and believes his future lies away from the Etihad Stadium, but is reportedly keen on continuing his career in the Premier League.

The Mirror understood in December that Hart had set his eye on moving to Anfield at the end of the campaign. The former Shrewsbury Town stopper has enjoyed a decent spell in Italy, keeping six clean sheets in 27 appearances since being offloaded by Pep Guardiola at the start of the season, but he is unlikely to be in Serie A.

However, any hope Liverpool may have had of securing a deal with Hart, who is valued at £12.75m ($15.80m), according to Transfermarkt, has ended after the 'keeper admitted any talks over his future would not be decided until the end of the campaign. Hart is enjoying life in Italy but is in no rush to make a decision over his next move.

"If I was Klopp I'd go out and get Joe Hart," he told Sky Sports, according to 90min.com. "He's local, knows the area and I'd get him in. [Simon] Mignolet is good enough and an able keeper. He's a very good number two [for Liverpool] but he's not good enough to be a number one to win the Premier League."

Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have been rotated in the Liverpool goal for much of the season, with Klopp yet to settle on his number one. The indecision has contributed to the club possessing the worst defensive record in the top four and ex-England international Danny Mills believes the club needs to acquire Hart to end the uncertainty over the position.

"I'm contracted to Manchester City, the rest you will understand this summer, full stop. Now I'm in Torino and I think of Torino," he told Gazzetta dello Sport, according to Goal.com. "No, because being here is my life. Sometimes football is crazy, I learned this: now I find it a normal step in my career. I met another football perspective, different. I live well in a beautiful city, playing on a team with fantastic people and fans and every day I learn something new. Not only in football."